Penguins' Matt Murray: Close to returning to practice
Murray (lower body) is traveling with the Penguins on their three-game road trip and is close returning to practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This is obviously encouraging news for Murray's owners, but it also effectively rules the 24-year-old netminder out of Saturday's matchup with Ottawa, and leaves his status for Monday's game against the Islanders in major doubt. Casey DeSmith will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Penguins until Murray is ready to return.
