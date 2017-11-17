Murray stopped 21 of 22 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.

Despite a mediocre .906 save percentage and 2.85 GAA, Murray has still won 11 of 17 starts. The Penguins haven't been strong defensively to start the campaign and have allowed the second most goals (3.21) and 10th most high-danger scoring chances (11.44) per 60 minutes at five-on-five in the league. It's likely the defending champs straighten things out, and Murray's ratios should improve as a result. It's probably wise to remain patient with the 23-year-old netminder.