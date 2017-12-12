Murray (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.

While it has yet to be confirmed yet, the expectation following Murray's activation is that he will be able to start Thursday's contest in Vegas after missing six possible starts with this lower-body ailment. The Penguins have fared just decently without the 23-year-old in net, winning half of the games without him, but they'd probably like for him to return to his form of seasons past, as his current .906 save percentage has not been cutting it.