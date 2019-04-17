Penguins' Matt Murray: Comes up short

Murray allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Penguins lost their first-round matchup with the Islanders, 4-0.

There's plenty of blame to go around when a team gets swept, but not much should head Murray's way. He was arguably the Penguins' best player in the series, and without him, the Penguins probably wouldn't have had a shot to win Games 1 and 4 late in regulation or overtime. Still, the numbers for Murray don't look particularly good. He posted just a .908 save percentage in the series and has lost eight of his last nine postseason starts dating back to last year.