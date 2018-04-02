Penguins' Matt Murray: Continues cold streak

Murray allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

This was a tough second half of a back-to-back, but overall, Murray hasn't played well lately. Since returning from injury on Mar. 20, he is 3-3-1 with a .902 save percentage. Murray's experienced one of the most disappointing seasons for any goaltender in 2017-18. He only has 26 victories in large part because of multiple injuries, but he also owns a .907 save percentage and 2.90 GAA. It will be interesting to see if Murray can improve his play during the playoffs. Through the first three years of his career, he's been a much better goaltender during the playoffs than regular season.