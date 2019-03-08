Penguins' Matt Murray: Continues domination of Columbus
Murray made 25 saves in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Murray's domination of Columbus continues -- he's now 8-1-1 lifetime against the Jackets. And his game is sharpening with the postseason in his sights. Murray hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 16 and is 5-0-2 since then. Be sure you have him in your blue paint.
