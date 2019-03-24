Penguins' Matt Murray: Continues hot streak

Murray allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.

The 24-year-old and the Penguins have experienced problems closing out games lately, but that wasn't the case Saturday. The Stars held a 6-on-4 advantage in the final 1:20 of regulation but couldn't tally the game-tying goal. Despite the late-game issues, Murray has been spectacular as of late. He owns a .939 save percentage in the last 11 games. Since returning from early concussion problems this season, Murray is 22-7-4 with a .930 save percentage over 33 games. This stretch has more than made up for his poor October and November. Murray is 26-12-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .918 save percentage overall this season.