Penguins' Matt Murray: Continues to dominate Preds
Murray stopped 28 of 29 shots through overtime and stonewalled all three of Nashville's shootout attempts in Thursday's 2-1 victory.
If it were up to Murray, he'd face Nashville every time out. He's 3-0-0 with three goals allowed against the Predators in the regular season and won a Stanley Cup at their expense in 2017. Ryan Ellis ruined Murray's shutout bid with 3:01 left in regulation, but Murray got the last laugh by denying Ellis in the shootout.
