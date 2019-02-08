Penguins' Matt Murray: Could play Saturday

Murray (upper body) participated fully in practice Friday and could play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Murray appears to be on the path to playing Saturday, though official word on his status may not come down until game day. Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry remain on hand should Murray not be up to dressing.

