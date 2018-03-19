Penguins' Matt Murray: Could return Tuesday
Murray (concussion) will be an option in goal against the Islanders on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We'll see how (Murray) responds and tomorrow we'll make a decision,". It would seem that barring a setback, Murray not only will suit up versus New York, but may even get the start. Final confirmation on a starter should come from Sullivan following the game-day skate Tuesday.
