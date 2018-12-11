Penguins' Matt Murray: Could suit up Wednesday

Murray (lower body) left the door open to possibly dressing against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Even if Murray is healthy enough to be included in the lineup, coach Mike Sullivan may opt to keep him on the bench in order to give him some more time to get back to 100 percent. Unless the Thunder Bay native rediscovers his game, he could be forced to share the net with Casey DeSmith even once back to 100 percent.