Penguins' Matt Murray: Could suit up Wednesday
Murray (lower body) left the door open to possibly dressing against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Even if Murray is healthy enough to be included in the lineup, coach Mike Sullivan may opt to keep him on the bench in order to give him some more time to get back to 100 percent. Unless the Thunder Bay native rediscovers his game, he could be forced to share the net with Casey DeSmith even once back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sidelined Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Close to returning to practice•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Skates prior to practice•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Dealing with long-term injury•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets yanked after one period•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...