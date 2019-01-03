Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to easy win
Murray stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 rout of the Rangers.
The game was actually scoreless through the first period, but the Pens' offense woke up in the second and Murray found himself with a 3-0 lead before the Rangers could get a puck past him. The 24-year-old is now a perfect 6-0-0 in six starts with an astounding 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage since recovering from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...