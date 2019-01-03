Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to easy win

Murray stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 rout of the Rangers.

The game was actually scoreless through the first period, but the Pens' offense woke up in the second and Murray found himself with a 3-0 lead before the Rangers could get a puck past him. The 24-year-old is now a perfect 6-0-0 in six starts with an astounding 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage since recovering from a lower-body injury.