Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to win over Wings
Murray turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Detroit actually grabbed a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the game, but it was all Pens after that and Murray wasn't particularly tested. While he's lost the No. 1 job to Tristan Jarry, Murray has remained focused and posted a 7-1-1 record since Christmas with a 2.41 GAA and .927 save percentage.
