Penguins' Matt Murray: Cut down by Sabres in OT

Murray stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

While it was a disappointing final result, Murray has been mostly solid for the Penguins lately, going 4-1-2 over his last seven starts with a 2.96 GAA and .917 save percentage. With the team in a dogfight for a playoff spot, expect the 24-year-old to see a heavy workload down the stretch.