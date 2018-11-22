Penguins' Matt Murray: Dealing with long-term injury
Murray has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.
According to coach Mike Sullivan, Murray is expected to be out "longer-term" with his lower-body injury, so Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry will share the load in goal for the foreseeable future. The Penguins have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Murray's recovery, but another update on his status should surface once he's able to return to practice.
