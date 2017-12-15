Murray allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

He played nearly as well as former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury in the opposing net, but a tally by defenseman Jon Merrill (his first of the season) at the 8:17 mark of the third period proved to be the difference. Thursday marked the first start since Nov. 27 -- a span of seven games -- for Murray, who was held out with a lower-body injury. Now that he's healthy, expect him to be between the pipes more often than not, starting Saturday against the lowly Coyotes.