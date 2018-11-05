Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Monday

Murray will be in goal at home versus the Devils on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray is currently on a three-game losing streak in which he logged a 4.30 GAA and .833 save percentage. The netminder has given up five or more goals in four of his eight appearances this season -- a far cry from the postseason hero he was during the Pens' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. Pittsburgh doesn't really have another option behind Murray, so regardless of how much he struggles, he is unlikely to lose the starting job to Casey DeSmith.

