Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Sunday
Murray will patrol the blue paint versus the Red Wings on Sunday.
Murray returns following a one-game absence due to an undisclosed ailment. In his six outings prior to being sidelined, the netminder was struggling for consistency, as he had posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.91 GAA. If the Penguins hope to move up the Metropolitan Division standings, they are going to need the 23-year-old to discover the form that helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.
