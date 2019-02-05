Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Tuesday

Murray will be in goal versus the Hurricanes at home Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray is once again struggling for consistency, as he is 2-3-0 in his last five outings with a 3.40 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native is backed by a Penguins offense that is averaging 3.50 goals (sixth highest in the league), so while he needs to be better if the team wants to lift the Stanley Cup again, he doesn't need to be perfect.