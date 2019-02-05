Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Tuesday
Murray will be in goal versus the Hurricanes at home Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray is once again struggling for consistency, as he is 2-3-0 in his last five outings with a 3.40 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native is backed by a Penguins offense that is averaging 3.50 goals (sixth highest in the league), so while he needs to be better if the team wants to lift the Stanley Cup again, he doesn't need to be perfect.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...