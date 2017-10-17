Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Tuesday
Murray will tend the twine for Tuesday's tilt against the Rangers, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After a rough start to the year, Murray appears to back on track, as he is 3-0-0 in his last three outings with a .947 save percentage. In his short career, the netminder has never lost to New York -- posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.95 GAA. The 23-year-old will hoping history repeats itself Tuesday so he can extend his winning streak to four games.
