Murray will make his 25th appearance of the season Thursday, facing the Blue Jackets at home.

While Murray's claimed wins over Columbus in three of five career attempts, his peripheral numbers (2.92 GAA, .910 save percentage) against the divisional foe aren't all that impressive. Plus, the Penguins have looked anything like the team that claimed Lord Stanley in each of the last two seasons, as they currently sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Seek alternatives in daily fantasy while riding out the storm in season-long settings.