Penguins' Matt Murray: Dons gear Friday
Murray (concussion) skated in full gear Friday, but didn't face any shots, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
It's just the first step in Murray's recovery, as he remains out indefinitely. Based on the Penguins' 8-4 shelling at the hands of the Bruins on Thursday, Pittsburgh fans and fantasy owners alike will be clamoring to get the 23-year-old back as soon as possible. In the meantime, Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry figure to split the netminder duties.
