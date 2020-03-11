Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Downs Devils for win No. 20

Murray made 20 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

New Jersey's first goal was a bit soft, but Murray got more than enough offensive support to overcome any mistakes. The netminder has won three of his last four starts and has now reached 20 victories for the fourth straight season, but he still carries a lackluster 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories