Penguins' Matt Murray: Downs Wild for 100th career win
Murray allowed four goals on 33 shots but came up with a win in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Saturday's win was... well, wild, but Murray got plenty of offense from a depleted Penguins roster. The 25-year-old needed just 166 games to earn his first 100 wins. He's 3-2 on the season with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through five starts. Tristan Jarry will likely handle the second half of a road back-to-back in Winnipeg on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.