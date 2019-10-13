Penguins' Matt Murray: Downs Wild for 100th career win

Murray allowed four goals on 33 shots but came up with a win in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Saturday's win was... well, wild, but Murray got plenty of offense from a depleted Penguins roster. The 25-year-old needed just 166 games to earn his first 100 wins. He's 3-2 on the season with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through five starts. Tristan Jarry will likely handle the second half of a road back-to-back in Winnipeg on Sunday.