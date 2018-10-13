Penguins' Matt Murray: Dressing as backup Saturday
Murray (concussion) will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
If you're Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, a part of you has to be hoping that Murray ultimately isn't needed for relief duty against the Habs. If DeSmith goes the distance in this next one, Murray would be afforded three days of rest before potentially drawing the start for Tuesday's home game against the Canucks.
