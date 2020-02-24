Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Dropped by Caps

Murray turned aside 18 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net, although the Caps scored three prior goals in the third period to take the lead. Murray has just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage while alternating starts with Tristan Jarry.

More News
Our Latest Stories