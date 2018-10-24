Penguins' Matt Murray: Earns starting nod Tuesday

Murray will start in goal Tuesday against the Oilers.

Murray started the year off bumpy by allowing 11 goals in 65 games (.831 save percentage) but he bounced back with a 38-save shutout against the Maple Leafs in his last start. He'll have to worry about Connor McDavid in this road outing, but the Oilers are averaging just 2.2 goals per game thus far.

