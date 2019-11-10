Penguins' Matt Murray: Earns win in shootout

Murray stopped 29 of 31 shots in at 3-2 shootout victory over Chicago on Saturday.

Murray improved to 9-3-1 after he and the Penguins battled back from a 2-0 second-period deficit. The 25-year-old had a rough start to the week last Monday when he was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots, but Murray has since responded with back-to-back wins. He'll carry a 2.35 GAA and .916 save percentage into Tuesday's game against the Rangers.