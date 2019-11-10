Penguins' Matt Murray: Earns win in shootout
Murray stopped 29 of 31 shots in at 3-2 shootout victory over Chicago on Saturday.
Murray improved to 9-3-1 after he and the Penguins battled back from a 2-0 second-period deficit. The 25-year-old had a rough start to the week last Monday when he was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots, but Murray has since responded with back-to-back wins. He'll carry a 2.35 GAA and .916 save percentage into Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.