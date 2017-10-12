Penguins' Matt Murray: Earns win over Capitals
Murray made 20 saves on 22 shots in a 3-2 win on Wednesday over Washington.
Murray didn't have as much to do as one would expect against the Capitals, but he got the job done and picked up a win. Wednesday was the kind of start that he needed and the kind of start that makes fantasy owners happy.
