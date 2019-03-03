Penguins' Matt Murray: Excels in back-to-back situation

Murray stopped 36 of 37 shots in a big 5-1 victory against the Canadiens on Saturday.

Sitting outside the playoff table heading into the day, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan turned to Murray for the second straight night, which is extremely rare. But Murray rewarded his coach's trust with one of his best performances of the season. The Penguins spotted him an early 3-0 lead, and Murray essentially shut the door from there. He's been inconsistent at times, but Murray is 5-1-2 with a .924 save percentage in the his last eight starts. Overall, he is 20-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .913 save percentage in 34 games this season.