Penguins' Matt Murray: Exits Monday's game with apparent injury
Murray had an awkward collision with Jakub Voracek during his breakaway attempt, and appeared to sustain a lower-body injury. Murray then had to be helped off the ice by the Penguins' head trainer and was putting no weight on his right leg as he exited , Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The collision came late in the second period, as Voracek seemingly lost an edge on his skate and slid into Murray's right pad at close to full speed. Murray's leg was then awkwardly pushed back into the crossbar dislodging the net, and he remained down after the collision. The severity of Murray's injury is unknown at the moment, but the Penguins' should update his status shortly after the game.
