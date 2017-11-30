Penguins' Matt Murray: Expected to sit 2-3 weeks
General manager Jim Rutherford indicated Wednesday evening that he expects Murray (lower body) to 2-to-3 weeks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray landed on injured reserve Wednesday as a result of the issue and now an approximate timetable has reached the table. While the young netminder has struggled at different points this season, he remains a much better option in net than his replacement, Tristan Jarry. More information on Murray should arrive as he draws closer to a return.
