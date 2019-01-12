Penguins' Matt Murray: Extends winning streak

Murray allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 7-4 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The 24-year-old wasn't sharp in the first period, and a couple fluky goals got past him, but in the final 40 minutes, he only yielded a short-handed goal on a breakaway. Murray stopping 15 of the last 16 shots allowed the Penguins to erase a 3-0 lead and blowout the Ducks in the third period. Murray has won nine straight and owns a .953 save percentage during the streak.