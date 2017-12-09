Murray (lower body) took shots Saturday morning, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

This is a clear sign of progress for Murray, who reportedly was involved in a three-goalie rotation at the a.m. session. Still, the Penguins probably won't rush back their top tender with backup Tristan Jarry having dialed in a 3-1-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .934 save percentage in the last four games that Murray has missed.