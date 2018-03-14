Penguins' Matt Murray: Faces some rubber

Murray (concussion) took shots during Wednesday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will continue to be evaluated as he works his way back from a concussion, but hitting the ice with his teammates is a step in the right direction. The fact that the netminder is on the road with the Pens is a decent indication they are hoping to have him ready to go before returning to Pittsburgh, although coach Mike Sullivan has not provided a specific timeline.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories