Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Detroit
Murray will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray struggled in his last start Tuesday in Detroit, allowing three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 24-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with the same opponent who is currently riding a six-game winning streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...