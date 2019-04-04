Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Detroit

Murray will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray struggled in his last start Tuesday in Detroit, allowing three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 24-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with the same opponent who is currently riding a six-game winning streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories