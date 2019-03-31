Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Hurricanes Sunday
Murray will draw the start against Carolina on Sunday.
Murray continues to be the workhorse for Pittsburgh, starting 17 of the previous 18 games. During that run, he's 9-3-4 with a 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage. His early-season struggles have mostly vanished as he's been significantly more consistent over the last couple of months. The Hurricanes are a formidable foe, but the 24-year-old did manage a 39-save shutout against them back in December.
