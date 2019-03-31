Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Hurricanes
Murray will draw the start against Carolina on Sunday.
Murray continues to be the workhorse for Pittsburgh, starting 17 of the previous 18 games. During that run, he's 9-3-4 with a 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage. His early season struggles have mostly vanished as he's been significantly more consistent over the last couple of months. The Hurricanes are a formidable foe, but the 24-year-old did manage a 39-save shutout against them back in December.
