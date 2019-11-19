Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Isles on Tuesday
Murray was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, suggesting he'll start later in the day against the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Murray snapped a 10-game Islanders winning streak back on Nov. 7, as the Penguins erased a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 overtime win. He followed that victory up with another one over Chicago, but Murray has gone 0-1-1 since then, and his single-game save percentage has only topped .905 once in the past five. Despite the recent hiccup, Murray remains a near-automatic activation as the backstop for a resilient Pittsburgh team.
