Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Lightning Tuesday

Murray will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's home contest against Tampa Bay, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Murry has won six of his last seven starts, registering a 2.68 GAA and .919 save percentage during that span. The 25-year-old has been more consistent as of late, earning some playing time back after yielding the No. 1 netminder job to Tristan Jarry earlier in the season. Murray allowed three goals in a loss to the Lightning on Feb. 6 and will have a tough test against them again Tuesday.

