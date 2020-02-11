Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Lightning Tuesday
Murray will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's home contest against Tampa Bay, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Murry has won six of his last seven starts, registering a 2.68 GAA and .919 save percentage during that span. The 25-year-old has been more consistent as of late, earning some playing time back after yielding the No. 1 netminder job to Tristan Jarry earlier in the season. Murray allowed three goals in a loss to the Lightning on Feb. 6 and will have a tough test against them again Tuesday.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Able to play after hit to head•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Seeking seventh straight win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Wins sixth in a row•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Hoping to slow down Ovie•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.