Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Lightning

Murray will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's home contest against Tampa Bay, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Murray has won six of his last seven starts, registering a 2.68 GAA and .919 save percentage during that span. The 25-year-old has been more consistent as of late, earning some playing time back after yielding the No. 1 netminder job to Tristan Jarry earlier in the season. Murray allowed three goals in a loss to the Lightning on Feb. 6 and will have a tough test against them again Tuesday.