Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Senators

Murray will guard the goal during Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.75 GAA and .849 save percentage. He'll look to start righting the ship in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that has posted an awful 6-18-6 on the road this year.

