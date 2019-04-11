Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls in OT

Murray stopped 29 of 33 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The 24-year-old had no chance on Josh Bailey's game-winner -- after sprawling to try and make a save on a Mathew Barzal backhand, he could only watch helplessly as the puck rang off the post and went straight to Bailey to bang home. Murray is no stranger to postseason adversity, and his 28-16 record and 2.12 GAA in the playoffs should give the Pens confidence that he'll be able to rebound in Game 2 on Friday.