Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls in overtime

Murray stopped 28 of 30 shots in a solid outing, but gave up the series clincher to Washington in overtime Monday.

Murray bounced back from a disappointing Game 5, but was outdueled by Washington's Braden Holtby. For the first time in his young NHL career, the 23-year-old Murray will not be ending the season by lifting the Stanley Cup. During this playoff run, the Thunder Bay native looked rather pedestrian, as he posted a mundane .908 save percentage -- compared to .923 and .937 in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Injuries limited Murray to just 49 regular-season appearances, which is a concern for fans and fantasy owners alike. Even if Pittsburgh once again tries to bring in a veteran to backup the towering netminder, he should see the bulk of the starts (likely around 60) as long as he can stay healthy next year.