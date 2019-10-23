Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Florida
Murray turned aside 18 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. The first goal Murray allowed set the tone for the night, as he made a blocker save on Noel Acciardi's floater from the blue line, only for the puck to bounce straight up in the air, come down on the netminder's back right between his numbers and fall into the net. Murray is now 5-3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .909 save percentage to begin the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.