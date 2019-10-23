Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Florida

Murray turned aside 18 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. The first goal Murray allowed set the tone for the night, as he made a blocker save on Noel Acciardi's floater from the blue line, only for the puck to bounce straight up in the air, come down on the netminder's back right between his numbers and fall into the net. Murray is now 5-3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .909 save percentage to begin the season.