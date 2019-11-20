Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Isles in OT

Murray made 37 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Pens twice handed Murray two-goals leads, but he couldn't make them hold up, and he would probably like to have Brock Nelson's winner back -- the netminder stopped the initial shot, only for the puck to trickle through him and sit in the crease for Nelson to swipe home. Murray is 0-1-2 over his last three starts, but on the season he still sports a 9-4-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage.