Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Oilers in OT

Murray made 26 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

He kept the Penguins in the game with some big saves, but both goals scored on near-breakaways, first by Colby Cave and then by Leon Draisaitl in the extra frame. Murray is 7-3-1 to begin the season with an impressive 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage.

