Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Oilers in OT
Murray made 26 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.
He kept the Penguins in the game with some big saves, but both goals scored on near-breakaways, first by Colby Cave and then by Leon Draisaitl in the extra frame. Murray is 7-3-1 to begin the season with an impressive 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.