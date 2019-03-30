Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls to Preds

Murray stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

After going 3-0-2 in his last five starts, the 24-year-old turned in a solid effort but didn't get enough support to stay in the win column -- the Pens didn't solve Pekka Rinne until nearly the final minute of the game. Murray's allowed three goals or less in 12 of 14 starts in March, posting a 2.27 GAA and .931 save percentage on the month.