Murray was designated as Saturday's road starter against the Coyotes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Former Penguin's great Marc-Andre Fleury, who's now with the expansion Golden Knights, outdueled Murray on Thursday, but the latter still played very well based on his allowing just two goals on 26 shots. Still, this is a golden opportunity for Murray to pick up a win that has alluded him for the past seven games; the Desert Dogs after dead last in the league standings and they own a putrid minus-42 goal differential.