Penguins' Matt Murray: Favorable matchup on tap
Murray will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Coyotes.
The lanky backstop has only faced Arizona once before, but the matchup looks juicy on paper. Murray's stopping pucks for the two-time defending champions and he'll be pitted against an Arizona club that owns the worst goal differential (minus-24) in the entire league.
